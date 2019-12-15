Jaipur: 10-year-old ‘kills’ classmate after arguing over pen

According to the police, the accused murdered the victim, aged 12, because of an argument they had in school over a pen. (Representational Image) According to the police, the accused murdered the victim, aged 12, because of an argument they had in school over a pen. (Representational Image)

A 10-year-old girl has been detained for allegedly murdering her classmate in Jaipur. The police arrested her parents for causing the disappearance of evidence. Both the victim and the accused study in Class 8, said officials.

According to the police, the accused murdered the victim, aged 12, because of an argument they had in school over a pen.

The body was found on Thursday in a forest near her village with injury marks which suggested that she might have been murdered, said police.

“During investigation, we saw traces of water on the victim’s body, which suggested that she might have been murdered elsewhere. We questioned people and came to know that on the day she went missing, she had an argument with another girl in her class,” said Avanish Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South.

A search was conducted at the accused girl’s house and the victim’s earring and bloodstains were found.

The girl and her family were questioned after showing the earrings, following which they confessed to the crime, police said.

