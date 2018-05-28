10-year-old killed, 6 injured after trolley of giant wheel crashes in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur

In a video aired by local media, the trolley crashed immediately after the bolt came off, throwing all the people in it on to the ground. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshini/Representational) In a video aired by local media, the trolley crashed immediately after the bolt came off, throwing all the people in it on to the ground. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshini/Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured after one of the trolleys of the giant wheel crashed into the ground at Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night. The injured were rushed to a local hospital

According to reports, the incident occurred after the bolt became loose and the trolley came tumbling down. Local media also suggest that the onlookers had noticed the loose bolt and had alerted the wheel operator but he failed to act because he was allegedly drunk.

In a video aired by local media, the trolley crashed immediately after the bolt came off, throwing all the people in it on to the ground. The video is being widely shared on social media. According to a report in The News Minute, the incident happened at a fun fair named ‘Robo Animals Exhibition’, organised at a junior college ground in Anantapur. With summer vacations on, the fair was heavily crowded.

The report also adds that the visitors thrashed the operator who was later handed over to the police. The district administration has ordered a probe into the accident.

