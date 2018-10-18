10-year-old Indian Arshdeep Singh wins 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award

Arshdeep Singh started taking photographs at the age of six and ventured into the field of wildlife photography in 2012. (Source: Facebook/ Arshdeep Singh) Arshdeep Singh started taking photographs at the age of six and ventured into the field of wildlife photography in 2012. (Source: Facebook/ Arshdeep Singh)

Arshdeep Singh, 10, is among the winners of the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the 10-years-and-under category for his photograph ‘Pipe Owls’, which is of two spotted owlets nested inside a pipe. Now in its 53rd installment, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is organised by the Britain’s Natural History Museum.

Among the junior winners, there were three categories 10 years and under, 11-14 years and 15-17 years.

While driving through Punjab’s Kapurthala with his father, Arshdeep saw a spotted owlet popping its head out from an old waste-pipe. He asked his father to stop the car and rested his father’s camera on the half-open window of the car at eye level. It wasn’t long before a second owlet put its head out. Although the spotted owlets are common in Punjab, these birds are rarely seen in the day as they are nocturnal.

Pipe Owls: This shot by Arshdeep Singh won him the Wildlife Photographer of the Year (10yrs and under age category) held at Natural History Museum, London. (Source: Pipe Owls: This shot by Arshdeep Singh won him the Wildlife Photographer of the Year (10yrs and under age category) held at Natural History Museum, London. (Source: http://www.nhm.ac.uk

Arshdeep started taking photographs at the age of six and ventured into the field of wildlife photography in 2012. The young photographer often travels with his father Randeep Singh who is also a well-known photographer.

Arshdeep recently won the Junior Asian Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. His work has previously been published in national and international publications such as Lonely Planet UK, Lonely Planet Germany, Lonely Planet India, BBC Wildlife UK etc.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd