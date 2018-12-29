10 women allege sexual harassment at Doordarshan

At least 10 women have alleged sexual harassment at Doordarshan Television Network, according to law firm Bhandari and Associates, which has spoken to the women.

In a press conference at Indian Women Press Corps here, three women spoke about their experiences in a moderated event by law firm member Varuna Bhandari, who is also a mediator with the Delhi Dispute Resolution Society. “During mediation, I came across one of the victims and she sought some relief, but the issue was much larger than that. After investigation, we spoke to 10 such women, six from Delhi, one from Bhopal, Jaipur and two from other places, and the details were horrific,” Bhandari said.

A woman who was employed in Doordarshan levelled sexual harassment allegations against two of her bosses in 2015, following which she was “terminated from the job”. She alleged that though the Internal Complaints Committee held the Doordarshan employees guilty, “nothing actually happened”, and she had to move Central Administrative Tribunal for relief.

In another case, a 36-year-old woman said after she complained of sexual harassment against her employee, her salary was put on hold since March. In the third case, a 38-year-old woman levelled allegations against a Doordarshan employee, later suspended. He has allegedly been accused in another case of sexual harassment.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati said, “If a formal representation is made to my office… we will have it immediately examined and take necessary action where appropriate. We take all cases of this nature extremely seriously…”