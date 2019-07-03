10 ways to solve things, want the 11th from you: PM Modi to young IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked young IAS officers to have a “citizen-centric perspective” in their service and try to come up with holistic solutions to problems assigned to them.

He was addressing a batch of about 160 young IAS officers of the 2017 batch, recently appointed Assistant Secretaries in the Government of India.

Those present at the meeting said young officials had expected Modi to address them in a more top-down approach, but to their surprise, the Prime Minister wanted to know more from the officers than to merely speak to them.

To everyone’s surprise, Modi recognised the batch as the same one he had met on his visit to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie for officers in 2017. “Is this not the same group that (I) met in Mussoorie?” he asked.

An official present at the meeting said that when Modi asked the officers how many of them still practised yoga like he had asked them to, the majority did not raise their hands. “Good, I like the honesty,” Modi was quoted saying. This interaction lightened the atmosphere in the room, sources said.

Appointing new IAS officers in departments at the Centre as Assistant Secretaries before they go out to work in their respective cadres in states is a policy started by the Modi government in its first term.

“We are a big nation and we face big challenges. To solve these challenges, we need approaches which you can provide. You have come here to teach something and give something. I am sure there are ten ways to solve things, but from you, I expect the 11th way of doing so,” a source present at the meeting quoted Modi as saying.

“The Prime Minister described the upcoming three-month attachment of the officers, in the Government of India, as extremely important, and part of a well-thought out process. He said that each and every officer has a chance to influence policy formulation, over this period,” read a PMO statement.

Modi encouraged them to bring new vision, new ideas and new approaches to governance, the statement said.During the interaction, the officers shared their experiences of field training. They sought to relate these experiences with their classroom training sessions in Mussoorie.

Officers who had worked in the Aspirational Districts related how the recent initiatives in these districts are performing on the ground.