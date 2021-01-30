10 test positive in Panchkula, 376 vaccinated

10 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula district. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

As many as 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula district on Friday. No coronavirus deaths were reported. With the new cases, the active cases tally in Panchkula stood at 86. Till now, a total of 13,757 people have tested positive for the disease in the district.

At least 10,272 patients have been cured and discharged here. A total of 179 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula as yet. Meanwhile, 147 people have succumbed to the disease in the district. Till now, as many as 1,59,264 samples have been tested here.

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the officials had set a target to vaccinate at least 1,140 beneficiaries at 13 sites. However, a total of 376 people were vaccinated here.