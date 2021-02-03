10 stunning images from Aero India show

India on Wednesday displayed its prowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicopters and Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawk and the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber were among the star attractions.

The 13th edition of the biennial international event is said to be the world’s first hybrid aerospace show, with both physical and virtual elements.

Here’s a glimpse:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came up with ‘Aatma-nirbhar Formation Flight’ consisting of its products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228, which flew in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment.

There was a scintillating display of ‘Dhanush’ formation by the Light Combat Helicopters and ‘Netra’ formation showcasing the Defence Research Development Organisation’s flying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C).

The three-day show will feature participation by 530 exhibitors – 457 Indian exhibitors and 74 foreign exhibitors – from around the world, nine foreign primes and several large and MSME industries from India.

Dubbed as Asia's largest military aviation exhibition, the three-day Aero India event commenced amid the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around "Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and "Make in India" push.

Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India plans to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next 7-8 years with the focus on domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex platforms.

