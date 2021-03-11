10 states/UTs have not sanctioned slum redevelopment housing under PMAY: Govt

Ten states and Union Territories, including Delhi and Goa and some Northeastern states, have not participated in the Centre’s slum redevelopment housing vertical.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has given a state-wise breakdown of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) slum redevelopment vertical. Maharashtra has sanctioned a maximum of 2.2 lakh houses, followed by Gujarat at 92,000 houses. Six states have not sanctioned even 1,000 houses.

MoHUA has also informed that 99.2 lakh houses have been sanctioned for economically-weaker section (EWS) beneficiaries, who earn up to 3 lakh per year. Another 6.1 lakh houses have been sanctioned for lower-income group (LIG) beneficiaries who earn between three and six lakh a year, the ministry has said.

The middle-income group I and II account for 4.5 lakh and 0.9 lakh houses, respectively. The ministry was responding to a question by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha.

The MP also asked Ministry of Labour and Employment if there has been any process to register farmers organisations, similar to labour organisations, to which the ministry replied in the negative.