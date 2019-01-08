10% quota Bill a ‘political gimmick’ by BJP before elections: J&K ex-CM Omar Abdullah

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah (right)National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s quota announcement as “political gimmick’’, saying that it would have done it much earlier if it really wanted to.

Addressing party’s one-day youth convention at Sher-i-Kashmir Bhawan here, Omar said that politics is a strange thing. Politicians are experts in exploiting people and they think that the people are fools as they do not have mind, he said, adding that he felt this yesterday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden announcement about 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections of the society.

“Had he waited for four and a half years if he really wanted to give it?’’ Omar asked, adding that one does not wait for something which he wants to do from one’s heart. They suddenly realised about 10 per cent reservation after having lost elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, he added.

The NC leader said, adding that the Centre feels that the Bill will not sail through one or the other place. If it gets stuck up in Parliament, they will say that they intended to give it, but parliament did not agree to it. “If the court struck it down, they will blame the judiciary,” he pointed out, adding that they do not intend to give reservation in the true sense.

However, people will have to apply their mind and think whether their intentions are clear and understand what they have been saying is for their welfare or for any particular party, he added.

He also criticised previous PDP-BJP government for making tall promises at the time of 2014 elections. Pointing out that it failed on all fronts making everybody including youth, labour class, farmers and industrial entrepreneurs angry, he said that militancy is re-emerging even in parts of Jammu, which his government had cleared of militants.