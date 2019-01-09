10% quota bill may face Rajya Sabha hurdle as Opposition says don’t push it

Despite most Opposition parties being in the mood to support the government move to give 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections in general category, the Bill may not be cleared in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday without some deft floor management by the government. In a meeting with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, opposition parties urged the government not to push the Bill on Wednesday.

Sources said that the Opposition parties suggested that another session, either a Budget Session or an extension of the Winter Session, be called two-three days earlier to discuss the Bill in detail and pass it rather than doing so in a hurried manner.

“There is no way we will allow so many Bills to be passed. It is possible we will pass one, I am not saying which one. But the timing is yet to be decided. Talking of possibilities, one is to pass it on Wednesday and the other is to pass it before the vote… which will essentially be a continuation of this session. If government wants, it can call the session on January 29 and the Bill can be discussed and passed. This is a very important issue and all of us want to speak…” said an opposition MP.

In his meeting with Venkaiah Naidu, Leader of the House Arun Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha Chairman that there is broad consensus on the proposed quota and there is no reason for the Opposition to stall the passage of a Bill on flimsy grounds. Jaitley, it is learnt, insisted that the Bill be taken up in the Upper House immediately after its passage in the Lok Sabha.