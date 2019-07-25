10 per cent duty on newsprint: Indian Newspaper Society meets Piyush Goyal

Toggle Menu
The delegation was led by the Society's President Jayant Mammen Mathew, executive editor of Malayala Manorama Group.

Earlier, the Indian Newspaper Society has asked the government to roll back the customs duty. (File)

A delegation of the Indian Newspaper Society on Thursday met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the 10 per cent customs duty imposed on newsprint in the Budget, an official said.

The delegation was led by the Society’s President Jayant Mammen Mathew, executive editor of Malayala Manorama Group. Mahendra Mohan Gupta of Dainik Jagran and Mohit Jain of Bennett Coleman Ltd were also there in the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Newspaper Society has asked the government to roll back the customs duty saying the move would put an unbearable burden on the industry.

Rejecting the demand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said 10 per cent customs duty on imported newsprint was a move to provide a level-playing field for domestic manufacturers.

