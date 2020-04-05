10 out of 14 new coronavirus cases in Kashmir connected to Tableeghi Jamaat

Officals of J&K health deportment visiting houses of locals with a traval history outside Jammu Kashmir. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Officals of J&K health deportment visiting houses of locals with a traval history outside Jammu Kashmir. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Atleast 10 out of 14 people who were found positive for COVID-10 in Kashmir on Saturday are connected with Tableeghi Jamaat congregations, officials said.

17 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 92. Of the 17 cases, while 14 were from Kashmir, 3 were from Jammu division. Of the 14 cases, six were from Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg said six people who have been found positive have history of stay at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. “All of these were already under quarantine but as per protocol, contact tracing is being carried out on a war footing,” he said.

In Bandipora district of North Kashmir, four cases were detected on Saturday. District Magistrate Bandipora also ordered complete lockdown of five villages in the district.

A senior official told The Indian Express that fresh cases are connected to Tableeghi Jamaat congregations and their contact tracing is going on.

“No movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of villages Konan, GundQaiser, Gund-Dachina of Tehsil Bandipora and villages Hakbara and Madwan of Tehsil Hajan,” reads the order issued by District Magistrate Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza, who is also chairperson of district disaster Management Authority.

There has been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases from Kashmir. As per the media bulletin, there are a total of 68 cases of coronavirus in Kashmir.

Health officials say that out the total positive cases, “a good chunk of positive cases” in Kashmir are either connected with Tableeghi Jamaat congregations directly or they are contacts of these positive cases.

Leading chest disease specialist and head, Government Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir said that all the COVID-19 positive patients admitted at the hospital were responding well to the treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) also asked religious leaders not to allow or carry any social ceremony including solemnising marriages at religious places that can defeat the purpose of social distancing.

