10 new Dhussi Bandh breaches detected

With eight new breaches detected in Phillaur and Ludhiana area, the total Dhussi Bandh (katcha embankment) breaches in Punjab went up to 18 on Wednesday. This even as the water in the Sutlej has started receding.

Villagers in Ludhiana’s Garhi Fazal discovered a 60 feet wide breach that occurred on the banks of Sutlej river Tuesday night. Many breaches have been discovered as water in the river has started receding now.

Villagers started relief work Tuesday night and a number of them ran to save their lives in panic much before the rescue teams arrived.

Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Engineer, Drainage Department, said,”So far we have detected 18 breaches on the banks of Sutlej river in the affected area. Out of these, eight have been detected Wednesday itself. The river is changing its course and causing damage in few areas as it happened in Garhi Fazal area. However in Phillaur, water has started receding and after the water level went down, we detected breaches at many points which earlier we were not able to find out due to soaring water level in the river.”

He added: “The maximum breaches happened from Phillaur to Mau Sahib area which is 15 km range and they are 10 in number. In Manumachi area of Ferozepur, a breach was detected once water level receded, while in Zaniawala in Nakodar, we are not able to plug the breach as we cannot reach at the spot because of high water level. We might detect more breaches once water recedes in all areas in the coming days. Repair work is going on in all those places where our teams can reach.”

Financial Commissioner, Revenue, K B S Sidhu came to see the repair works and even to interact with villagers at Garhi Fazli.

Sidhu said DCs can get the works done up to Rs 2 crore on their own looking at the emergency situations.