10 more test positive in Himachal Pradesh, total now 234

Ten more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 234 on Tuesday, a Health Department official said. There are 161 active cases of the Covid-19 in the state and 61 people have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Of the 10 new cases, eight were from Hamirpur, and one each from Shimla and Una districts, Dhiman said, taking the total confirmed cases to 234.

In Hamirpur, four of the eight new patients had returned from Maharashtra’s Thane district in a train and were at quarantine centres. They will be sent to dedicated COVID-19 care centres for treatment, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

A man who recently returned to Rohru subdivision in Shimla district from outside the state has tested positive, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

In Una, a man who recently returned from Delhi has also tested positive, a district official said.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 64, followed by 42 in Kangra, 14 in Una, 11 in Solan, eight in Mandi, seven each in Chamba and Bilaspur, five in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu, the Health Department official said.

Dharamshala receives first flight

With domestic passenger services resuming from Monday across the country, barring some states, the Dharamshala airport received one flight as a 76-seater aircraft landed with 33 passengers onboard.

The passengers, their luggage and gadgets were sanitized at the airport before they left for their destinations.

Airport authorities said the flight later returned to Delhi, while two other flights, one from Delhi and another from Chandigarh, were cancelled on technical ground.

During normal times, Dharamshala receives two flights from Delhi and one from Chandigarh daily.

Meanwhile, the Dharamshala district administration amended its Sunday advisory on allowing further journey of incoming flight passengers. It has withdrawn a clause that made it mandatory for the passengers to obtain an entry pass from the district administration.

According to the Sunday advisory, the incoming person was required to show the entry pass from the concerned DMs on de-boarding here. The passes were to be obtained online before boarding the plane.

The advisory still says that only those with valid address proof of Himachal Pradesh (HP resident) only should book ticket to Dharamshala.

The DC advised the air travellers to “plan your flight booking accordingly”.

DC Kangra Rakesh Prajapati said, “HP residents coming from Red Zone areas and those with ILI symptoms shall be put in institutional quarantine. And the persons, the non residents of HP/tourist, shall not be allowed entry in to the district. They shall immediately be put in institutional quarantine before being sent back on their own expenses.”

