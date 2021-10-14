10 judges appointed to Telangana, Orissa HCs

The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of 10 more judges to the High Courts of Orissa and Telangana, and four additional judges to Kerala High Court.

Those appointed to Telangana HC are judicial officers P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, and A Venkateshwara Reddy, and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal member P Madhavi Devi.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had recommended their names on August 17.

Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra were appointed to Orissa HC as judges. Their names were recommended by the SC Collegium on September 29.

Those appointed to Kerala HC are judicial officers C K Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, PG Ajithkumar, and C S Sudha.