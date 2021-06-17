10 injured in blast at firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

According to the district administration, the incident took place around 10:30 am when a sudden blast occurred in the factory.

At least 10 persons were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Dehne village in the Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district Thursday morning.

According to the district administration, the incident took place around 10:30 am when a sudden blast occurred in the factory. Though the workers managed to escape from the factory, some of them sustained injuries due to the explosion.

The blaze was doused after three hours of fire fighting operation with the aid of three fire engines.

Speaking on the incident, CPI (M) MLA Vinod Nikole said, “The factory has been functioning since the past 20 years. Some wielding work was going on inside the factory in the morning despite warning by a few locals and workers as highly inflammable explosives are stored there. However, the management ignored the warning and the incident took place.” He added that so far 10 people have been injured, while the fire brigade officials are carrying out search operations inside the factory.

All those hurt have sustained minor injuries, Nikole said.

While some of the injured workers have been shifted to Dahanu hospital, a few others have been sent to a hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.