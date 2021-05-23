10 Indian high-schoolers win global laurels for crafting diagnostic tools on Covid, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

Another winner in this category is Chinmayi Ramasubramanian of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Karnataka, who made a tool that can diagnose the stage of Covid-19 infection using machine learning, based on breath sounds.

City teenager Jui Keskar is among the 10 Indian high-school student winners of the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2021, announced on May 21.

Taking inspiration from her uncle’s Parkinson’s disease, Keskar developed JTremor3D, a wearable medical device that can track a person’s limb movements and signal in case of a Parkinson’s attack in real time. Keskar developed the device in her free time during the nationwide lockdown last year.

A class-10 student of Orchid School, Keskar has bagged the third prize ($1,000) for her device at the fair, organised by the Society for Science and Regeneron, USA.

For their work on a Haptic 4D model of non-invasive pressure mapping method to screen genital skin cancer, boys duo Aasimm Khan and Sidharth Jain from Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai, won the fourth prize ($500).

The lone Indian winner for the second prize ($2,000) was Shivam Rawat, representing Jaycees Public School from Uttarakhand. His award was presented for the in silico genome-wide study of NAC gene family in Brassica juncea (L.) for the prediction of abiotic-stress responsive genes.

The other third prize awardees include Karnataka’s Aria Vikram, a student of National Public School, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, for a smart stethoscope named StethoDoc, which can screen for lung disorders.

Another winner in this category is Chinmayi Ramasubramanian of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Karnataka, who made a tool that can diagnose the stage of Covid-19 infection using machine learning, based on breath sounds.

The fourth prize ($500) category winners include Aranyo Ray, Kalyani Public School, West Bengal, and Anwesha Das, DPS, Kalyanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for their joint development of Autest, a culturally-adapted risk assessment game for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The other winners of this category include Utkarsh Bajaj of DPS International, Delhi, whose work was on ‘Visual Appearance of Extended Objects in Special Relativity’, and Vishnu Sampathkumar of National Public School, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, who developed ADiag, a graph theory and deep learning-based diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.