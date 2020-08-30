10 Gujarat ATS personnel test positive for Covid

After the reports came out, the ATS staff have been asked to stay in isolation for five days. (Representational)

As many as 10 personnel of Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), involved in the investigation of alleged assassination attempt on former home minister Gordhan Zadafia, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday after which more than a dozen staff, including senior officials, have been quarantined.

According to ATS officials, 10 personnel attached with Gujarat ATS, including police inspector J N Goswami, police sub-inspector J K Rathod, and three constables attached with Valsad police station (assisting ATS in the case), one commando, two state reserve police (SRP) constables and two clerks tested positive on Saturday.

Apart from the 10 personnel, alleged sharpshooter from Mumbai Irfan Shaikh and one another suspect detained in the matter have also tested positive.

“All 10 officers who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been home quarantined and are asymptomatic. Other officers who got in touch with them are also being tested. Two accused in the assassination case have also tested positive and are admitted in isolation ward at civil hospital,” said an ATS official.

On August 19, Gujarat ATS had nabbed 24-year-old Irfan alias Kalia Shaikh from Hotel Vinus near Lal Darwaza in Ahmedabad for allegedly plotting to kill Zadafia. According to ATS, Shaikh, a native of Chembur in Mumbai, was allegedly given contract by Chhota Shakeel gang at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

Shaikh had tested positive on August 20 after which he was taken to Civil Hospital in Sola of Ahmedabad. Later, Gujarat ATS also detained four persons from Maharashtra and Karnataka in the case for allegedly being in touch with Kalia.

