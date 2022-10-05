10 feared dead in Uttarakhand bus mishap

Around 10 casualties were feared in a bus accident in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. Officials said 13 people were rescued and eight of them were hospitalised. The bus carrying around 40-50 people of a marriage procession fell into a gorge near Timri village under Dhumakot area in Pauri Garhwal district around 8pm, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said.

While no body could be recovered till the filing of the report, the SDRF officials said the priority was being given to rescue the injured. They said some bodies were visible from the road, but were yet to be recovered.

“There were around 45-50 passengers in the bus. Thirteen of them have been rescued and eight hospitalised. As of now, we cannot confirm the number of deaths. Those part of the search and rescue operation can see some of the bodies from a distance but are unable to reach there,” said SDRF Inspector General (IG) Ridhim Aggarwal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room at the state secretariat and took stock of the rescue operation. “I have talked to the officials there and the rescue operation has started. We are trying to provide all possible help. The teams have been deployed and the locals are also helping in the rescue. I pray to God that all passengers are safe,” said Dhami.