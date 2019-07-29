10-day-old among three injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

A 10-day-old was among three members of a family injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district, on Sunday evening.

They appeared to be members of one family who were injured when a shell landed on their house in Shahpur area, police added.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistani troops initiated a ceasefire violation by firing mortar shells and small arms around 5 pm in Shahpur and Sawjian sectors. The shelling was intense, he said, adding that Indian troops also retaliated befittingly.

Meanwhile, sources said Pakistani troops began small arms fire in Mendhar sector as well. However, there were no reports of damage.