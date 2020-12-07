10 cops transferred after ACB caught them ‘seeking bribe’

The list of the 10 names was submitted to the office of Gujarat DGP by Keshav Kumar, the state ACB Director. (Representational)

TEN POLICE personnel have been transferred by the Gujarat Director General of Police’s office at the behest of Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau after the officials were allegedly caught seeking a bribe.

The police personnel from Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Morbi, and Porbandar have been transferred Sunday after their names were submitted to DGP Ashish Bhatia, ACB officials said.

The police personnel from Ahmedabad who were transferred include Prabhudas Damor, constable with Gaekwad Haveli police station transferred to Ahwa in Dang; Krishna Barot, unarmed head constable with Gaekwad Haveli police station who has been transferred to Porbandar; and Dilip Chandra Barot, police constable with Gaekwad Haveli PS transferred to Kutch Bhuj.

The others are Subhash Sharma, assistant sub-inspector in Anand who has been transferred to Kheda; Naran Bharwad, unarmed head constable at Kheda transferred to Porbandar; Aala-bhai Jetabhai, armed head constable at Kheda transferred to Kutch Bhuj; Hirabhai Parmabhai, unarmed head constable in Mahi-sagar transferred to Porbandar; Pravin Chandrala, unarmed head constable in Morbi transferred to Chhota Udepur; Kiritsinh Zala, unarmed head constable in Morbi transferred to Tapi Vyara; and Ravindra Chauhan unarmed head constable in Porbandar transferred to Tapi Vyara.

“The list of the 10 names was submitted to the office of Gujarat DGP by Keshav Kumar, the state ACB Director, with the recommendation that they should be transferred out of their home city/town or current postings,” a statement by the ACB read.

