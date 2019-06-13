10 Congress MLAs wanted to merge with our party, but it was rejected: Goa BJP chief

CALLING Congress’s allegations of poaching Opposition MLAs baseless, Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar claimed it was Congress MLAs who wanted to merge the legislative unit of the Opposition party into the BJP.

“From our side, we do not want to destabilise any party. 23 MLAs are enough to run the party. Earlier, 10 Congress MLAs had come to merge the party with the BJP. But the central leadership had rejected the plan. We clearly said no,” Tendulkar told reporters in a press meet called at BJP party headquarters in Panaji. He even chose to sum the political mood across parties – adding that nationwide everyone wants to join BJP as “they believe that the BJP is going to be in power for the next 25 years”.

Earlier in the week, Congress president Girish Chodankar had called a press meet to say the BJP was offering “package deals” to Opposition MLAs, which forced BJP to call the press meet. Tendulkar said the details that emerge from the Opposition camp are all speculative, with the BJP high command having a clear word on who to merge in the BJP. “For now the high command has rejected any such proposals,” he repeated.

The state government finally meanwhile began functioning with the new chief minister taking charge and a cabinet looking at administrative matters, with the monsoon Assembly announced to begin from July 15.