10 cases of mild adverse reaction to vaccine recorded in state

Of the 18,328 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on Saturday, 10 recipients suffered mild adverse reactions, including nausea, vomiting, and anxiety.

“We have 14 cases reported from all districts. Close scrutiny of each case was carried out and four were considered extremely mild. We have not categorised them as adverse event,” said Dr Archana Patil, director of Family Welfare, Directorate of Health Services, on Saturday.

The 10 mild cases were reported from Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ratnagiri, and Latur.

In Solapur, District Health Officer Dr Shitalkumar Jadhav said the one case recorded with them on Saturday was of nausea. “Anxiety of vaccination can also lead to it. The person is stable and required no serious medical intervention,” he said.

While apprehensions were high regarding safety of Covaxin, which is still undergoing Phase III clinical trial, no side effects were noticed in any beneficiary. “It went on smoothly,” said Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer. Patil said the 10 cases have been reported to the central government, but none require further monitoring for any symptoms.

Sunil Parad, who got a Covishield shot in Palghar on Saturday, said he did not feel anything and immediately reported back to duty. Parab has been a security guard in the rural hospital since four years. “I had no concerns about taking the vaccine. We have seen previous vaccine campaigns and were assured of no serious harm. I did not feel pain or fever after getting the vaccine,” he said.

Nurse Poonam Palve also said everyone in the observation room was all right in Jawhar sub-district hospital. “We were kept under observation for 30 minutes,” she said.

In Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, Superintendent Dr Partima Patil said they did not come across a single case of side effect post immunisation.

Mumbai noted zero such cases across its 10 centres, including JJ hospital, where Covaxin was administered.