10 BJP, 2 Samajwadi Party candidates set to get elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

With this poll, the number of BJP members in the legislative council will increase from 25 to 32, but SP will still have the majority in the Upper House with 51 members. (File Photo)

The nomination papers of Independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma getting rejected following scrutiny on Tuesday, clearing way for unopposed selection of 12 candidates – 10 from BJP and two from Samajwadi Party – to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Sources said Sharma’s nomination papers were incomplete and did not have the required number of proposers.

With just 12 candidates left for 12 seats, an election is, therefore, not necessary. However, the official declaration will be made after January 21, the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

The 10 BJP candidates, who will now go to the Legislative Council are former bureaucrat A K Sharma, who joined the party last week, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, senior party functionaries Laxman Prasad Acharya, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwani Tyagi, Dharamveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary. The two Samajwadi Party candidates are veteran leader Ahmed Hassan and party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Apart from the unopposed selection of these 12 candidates, the polls will also mean that the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will have a new Chairman. The present Chairman, Ramesh Yadav, will retire on January 30. This time, as the SP will send only two candidates to the Upper House, the party did not.

re-nominate Yadav, instead chose Ahmed Hassan who was also an existing member along with Rajendra Chaudhary.

With this poll, the number of BJP members in the legislative council will increase from 25 to 32, but SP will still have the majority in the Upper House with 51 members. Thus, the SP is likely to have an upper hand in the selection of a new Chairman unless other parties and Independent members back some other candidate.