10 arrested for landmine blast that killed three security personnel: Jharkhand cops

The three jawans killed in the incident were identified as constable Kiran Surin of Simdega, Head constable Devendra Kumar Pandit of Godda and constable Hardwar Shah of Jharkhand Jaguar Police.

Days after three constables of Jharkhand State Jaguar Police were killed in a claymore mine blast in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district, the district police on Saturday arrested 10 people for their alleged involvement in the killings.

The blast took place on March 4 in the foothills of the Lanji Pahar block when a team of CRPF’s 197th Battalion and the Jharkhand Jaguar assault team were on their way to supplement a combing operation.

According to a press release issued by the district police Saturday, the police arrested one Ramrai Hansda who disclosed that CPI( Maoist) Central Committee Member Anil alias Partiam Manjhi, at the instance of zonal commander Mahraj Pramanik, carried out the attack. “They had placed the claymore mines on the route of the police going towards Laanji Pahar and waited for them to arrive on March 4. One group waited on a tree top and another… triggered the blast when they saw security personnel and fled through the forest,” stated the release. Police said that two accused, Nelson Kandir and Mahadev Singh Munda, had various cases against them, including under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Police had said that over last month, combing operations were going on in the Lanji Pahar and the adjoining forest areas at the tri-junction of Chaibasa, Saraikela, Khunti districts.