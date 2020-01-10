Evening newsbrief: SC orders J&K admin to review restrictions, Smriti Irani takes jibe at Deepika Padukone, Tanhaji review, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

In first order since August 5, SC calls for review of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

In its first judgment since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the Supreme Court Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to place in the public domain all its orders on restrictions in the Union Territory within seven days so that those affected could challenge it, if necessary. The apex court said every existing restriction — on Section 144 and the Internet — should be supported by sufficient material and be amenable to judicial review, as it could have serious implications on the fundamental rights of affected parties. READ MORE

Smriti Irani’s jibe at Deepika Padukone: ‘Her political affiliation was known in 2011’

Days after Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a masked mob, Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at the actor, saying she knew she was standing with people “who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed”. READ MORE

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of former ICICI chairman Chanda Kochhar, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday provisionally attached Rs 78 crore worth properties of former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family in connection with a money laundering probe, PTI reported. The agency seized her Mumbai flat and some properties of her husband’s company. READ MORE

Explained: How are the fundamentals of the Indian economy?

On Thursday, after a two-hour-long meeting with a whole host of economists, sectoral experts and entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded sanguine about the Indian economy recovering from hitting a 42-year low in terms of nominal gross domestic product growth rate. READ MORE

Tanhaji review: A simplistic, dressed-up slice of the past

Maratha valour has always been in vogue, but suddenly it seems unstoppable. Last month, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat had the rousing battle cry of ‘har har Mahadev’ ringing across the screen; Tanhaji treads the same paths, more or less, only with a heavier-weight trio in the lead: Devgn as the all-good, valiant Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol as his dutiful, beautiful wife Savitribai, and Khan as the all-bad, utterly villainous Udaybhan Rathod. READ MORE

Woh mujhe judge karte hain: How a female rock band from UP is singing about women, their issues

“Woh mujhe judge karte hain, dekho yeh mujhe judge karte hain [they judge me, look, they judge me]” — the words are not unfamiliar to a woman, subjected to constant scrutiny at every step of her way. And that’s what this song and other songs of Dr Jaya Tiwari are aimed at, which is, to speak about women and their issues through music. READ MORE

Spinners to play a big role in series against India: Pat Cummins

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment. The series begins in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second and third matches in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively. READ MORE

