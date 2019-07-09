$1 trillion economy: Adityanath sets target for Uttar Pradesh

DAYS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target for the country to become a $ 5 trillion economy in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday set the ambitious target of a “$1 trillion economy” for the state.

Adityanath said that it was significant that Uttar Pradesh achieves the target as every fifth citizen of the country lives in the state, as per population figures.

The Chief Minister was in Ayodhya to inaugurate the 26th Annual Workshop of Agriculture Scientists at Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture University.

He said what the Prime Minister said also applies to states, district administrations and to institutions.

“He has said that in the coming years, what can we do to make the economy of India a $5 trillion dollar economy. This pledge of Prime Minister is to bring smiles to the faces of 130 crore people of this country and to turn India into an economic superpower,” said the Chief Minister.

Maintaining that if the country remains happy, every citizen would also be happy, Adityanath said, “If one in every five citizens of the country lives in Uttar Pradesh, the state will also have to work towards the direction of achieving a $1 trillion economy mark. Uttar Pradesh will make attempts in this direction.”