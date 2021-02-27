1% of 14,879 adverse events on Co-WIN severe: Data from Centre

India has recorded 14,879 adverse events, and 14,534 of them are minor after vaccination. (Representational)

Only one per cent (151) of 14,879 adverse events recorded on Co-WIN portal till date were severe in nature, data shared by the Centre on Friday shows.

India has recorded 14,879 adverse events, and 14,534 of them are minor after vaccination.

The Centre on Friday directed all states to ensure public and private hospitals report each adverse event, even if it is mild fever, and private hospitals have experts to deal with adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).

States have been asked to try and get post-mortem conducted after each death following vaccination. “Families of the deceased have to be convinced if possible to allow a post-mortem. Autopsy must look into pathological changes in the body,” the Centre told states in a video-conference on Friday.

Till date, Co-WIN portal has recorded 40 deaths after vaccination, but in 17 cases a post mortem could not be conducted. State committees will now have to regularly meet to discuss AEFI cases recorded and report it to the national committee.

For Covaxin, recipients will have to fill a form observing adverse effects for seven days after each dose. These forms will be submitted after a week to the vaccination centre from where manufacturer Bharat Biotech will study them.

On Friday, the health ministry told states to direct vaccination centres about use of adrenaline in case of anaphylactic reaction. “Health workers must not hesitate in using adrenaline if there is slightest doubt of an anaphylaxis post vaccination,” a Maharashtra health official said.