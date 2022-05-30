1 Militant killed in overnight encounter in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar

scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
By: PTI | Kashmir Valley, Srinagar |
May 30, 2022 11:06:29 am
Jawans gearing up in Srinagar, Kashmir (Indian Express/file photo)

One militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track militants in the area.

One militant was shot dead on Monday morning, police said.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces. The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13.

