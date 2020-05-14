1 lakh tests per day, recovery rate at 32.8%: Harsh Vardhan

Pool testing to be via RT-PCR, not serological tests. (PTI) Pool testing to be via RT-PCR, not serological tests. (PTI)

INDIA HAS upped its testing capacity for the coronavirus to 100,000 tests per day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said Wednesday during a review meeting with Punjab.

The case count in the country currently stands at 74,281 with 3,525 new cases and 122 deaths being reported in a 24-hour period. A total of 24,386 people have recovered and 2,415 have died so far.

“While the doubling time in the past 14 days was 11, it has improved to 12.6 in the last three days. The fatality rate is 3.2% and the recovery rate is pegged at 32.8%. There are 2.75% active patients in ICU, 0.37% on ventilators and 1.89% on oxygen support. Testing capacity has increased to 1,00,000 tests per day through 352 government laboratories and 140 private laboratories.

Cumulatively, 18,56,477 tests have been done so far for Covid-19… 94,708 samples were tested yesterday, “ the health minister said.

