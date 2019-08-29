1 killed, 7 injured in clash over stray cattle in UP village: cops

A 65-year-old man was killed when two groups of villagers clashed on Tuesday at Salarpur village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh over driving away stray cattle from their farms. The incident also left seven people injured.

Circle Officer, Charkhari, Dinesh Kumar Singh Yadav said families of Prayag Das, who was killed in the clash, and his neighbour Hargovind Yadav (58) clashed over driving away stray cattle.

SHO, Srinagar police station, Rakesh Singh Saroj said they got information about the clash on Tuesday evening. A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured people to hospital where Prayag Das was declared dead.

“During preliminary investigation, we came to know that the family of Das accused Hargovind’s family of forcibly driving cattle toward their house. Hargovind’s family responded with similar allegations. A heated argument took place and the situation took an ugly turn when relatives of both families reached the spot,” said Singh.

The villagers, police said, attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons.

Two persons, including a woman, suffered serious injuries in the incident and have been referred to Jhansi Medical College. They are now stable, said doctors. Five others, including two women, suffered minor injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the grandson of Das, an FIR has been lodged against eight people on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rioting, said police.

Six people, including three who were injured, have been arrested, said Mahoba SP Swami Nath.

District Magistrate Avadhesh Kumar Tiwari said, “The families were locked in an old dispute.”