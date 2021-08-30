1 held in Mathura over threats to Muslim cook at dosa stall

Police on Sunday arrested a man in Mathura for threatening a Muslim man running a dosa stall in the city.

The accused has been identified as Shrikant Sharma.“We have arrested one person in connection with a case. He is a local and prima-facie it appears that he does not have any affiliation to an outfit. We are in the process of identifying other persons involved in the incident. Further investigation is pending,” said an official from Kotwali Police Station.

According to Irfan, the complainant, a group of men had heckled him on August 18, objecting to the name of his stall — Shrinath Dosa Corner. In a video which emerged on social media, Sharma and others are seen tearing the eatery’s banners and warning Irfan to remove the stall from the city’s Vikas Market.

Workers at the eatery said it is owned by a local resident named Rahul, who pays them Rs 400 per day to run it. Irfan said, “We are running this for the last five years… That day, some people came and tore the banners and said that Muslim people cannot run a shop with a Hindu name. They seemed to have an issue with the name.”