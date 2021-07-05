1 death, 25 new Covid cases in Tricity, 388 active now

Free Covid 19 Test for passengers at ISBT Sector 17 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 25 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. At present, there are 388 active cases here.

Mohali: 13 cases, no death

As many as 13 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 68,311 with 205 active cases. No death was reported due to the infection.

The district has reported a total of 1,051 deaths so far.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of seven cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by three from Kharar and one each from Kurali, Gharuan and Dhakoli.

The DC added that a total of 29 patients had recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation. A total of 67,055 patients had been discharged so far.

Chandigarh: 10 new cases, no death

Chandigarh reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 61,728. There are 143 active cases here at present, with an average of 11 positive cases in the past seven days and 0.80 per cent positivity rate. The city did not report any Covid-related deaths, however, 808 people have succumbed to the disease here. In the last 24 hours, 1,253 samples have been tested and 16 patients have been discharged from various facilities. As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 6,361 people were vaccinated during the day.

Panchkula: 2 new cases, 1 death

A TOTAL of two new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday along with one Covid- related death.

A 65-year-old woman, resident of Tharwa, who was suffering from cardiac disease, succumbed to the virus.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline, falling below 100 for the first time in four months on June 21. It was recorded at 40 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent.

A total of 40,261 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,597 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 367,816 tests so far, with at least 711 samples tested on Saturday. The positivity rate stood at 0.2 per cent.