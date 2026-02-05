1 crore Tamil Nadu voters could become living dead: Kamal Haasan on SIR

In his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, actor and MP Kamal Haasan on Wednesday expressed concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, saying 1 crore electors could be declared “living dead” on paper.

Haasan, speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, cited the example of Bihar where the SIR of electoral rolls began in June last year.

“My imminent concerns are the forthcoming elections…I call it the spell-check story of the living dead. We want to cast our votes and commissions are checking our right to vote. They are checking the spellings and addresses, and that too erroneously,” he said.