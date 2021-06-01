1 crore people, 30 days: Uttar Pradesh to start vaccine drive today

From Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch ‘Mission June’ campaign, a massive vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate over one crore people in the state against Covid-19 in the next 30 days.

As part of the campaign, a special vaccination drive will be held across the state for drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers from June 15 since they interact with many people daily as part of their work.

“Our goal is to give vaccine shots to one crore people in the month of June. We have a sufficient amount of vaccine vials available to meet the target,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a Covid review meeting in Lucknow on Monday.

Stating that the preparations are underway on a war-footing, the CM also instructed health officials to stay in constant touch with the central government and vaccine manufacturing companies so that there is no gap in the supply of vaccines.

To meet the target, the government will be setting up approximately 6,000 vaccination centres across the state.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that all the sections of the society, especially socially and economically weaker sections, are inoculated in a hassle-free manner.

The state government has already set up special vaccination camps for journalists, government employees and members of the judiciary in each district – one for the district court, two for government employees, and one for the media personnel.

Till date, 1,83,32,104 people have been vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh with at least one dose, with 34,80,181 people among them being fully vaccinated with two doses. Almost two-thirds of those receiving at least one dose belong to the 45 and above age group. In the 18-44 age group, over 34 lakh people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among the districts, Lucknow has vaccinated most till now (9.16 lakh), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (6.19 lakh), Kanpur Nagar (5.88 lakh), Ghaziabad (5.82 lakh), Meerut (5.77 lakh),

Prayagraj (5.76 lakh), Varanasi (5.18 lakh), and Gorakhpur (5.15 lakh).

Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 caseload dipped further in the state to 37,044 with 1,497 fresh cases and 5,491 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 20,497 with 151 more fatalities.

Sero survey ordered

The government on Monday ordered a ‘serological survey’ from June 4 to help find the volume of immunity against the coronavirus among the people.

The survey will involve testing the blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against Covid-19 infection. The report of the survey is expected to be released by the end of June, said the government.