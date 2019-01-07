1 crore jobs lost in 2018 due to faulty govt policies: Congress

The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the government over the issue of “growing unemployment”. It said that while the BJP came to power on the slogan of “acche din”, as many as one crore jobs were lost in the last one year alone because of the “faulty economic policies” of the Narendra Modi government.

Quoting a report of the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said India’s unemployment rate increased to 7.4 per cent in December. In the run-up to the 2014 general election, Tewari said, Modi had promised “acche din”, at of heart which was a promise to create two crore jobs every year. In five years, the government should have created 10 crore jobs, but the CMIE report has revealed that in 2018 alone, one crore jobs were lost, he said.

“The unfortunate part is that 80 per cent of those who lost their jobs are women. And about 90 per cent belonged to rural India…and out of that, 37 lakh people are salaried employees,” he told reporters. “All this is happening because the Modi government has forgotten that social unrest and economic development cannot go hand in hand,” he said.