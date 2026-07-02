1.5 hrs travel time: New highway to link Kanpur with Kabrai

The project will also provide connectivity with NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway, Kanpur Ring Road, and State Highways SH-46, SH-91, SH-10B, and SH-42, thereby strengthening integration with the regional highway network. (Representational)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway project from Kanpur to Kabrai in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 7,145 crore.

The 242-km project, which will connect Kanpur to the Bundelkhand region, is part of the Kanpur-Bhopal economic corridor.

The project will reduce the travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours – 58 per cent – and will be designed for a speed range of 80-100 kmph.

“The project will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity between Kanpur and Kabrai, while strengthening onward connectivity to Sagar, Bhopal, and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, thereby creating a modern access-controlled economic corridor linking the industrial and commercial centres of Uttar Pradesh with mineral-rich, manufacturing and agricultural regions of Madhya Pradesh,” the government said in a statement.