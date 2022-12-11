1.3 lakh health & wellness centres across country: Health minister

Over 1.3 lakh health and wellness centres have already become functional across the country and the target of 1.5 lakh is expected to be achieved by the end of the month, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at the inauguration of a meeting of healthcare workers in Varanasi ahead of the Universal Health Coverage Day on December 12.

“While going to the National Cancer Centre at AIIMS Jhajjar, I saw a health and wellness centre and decided to go in. The doctor first consulted a patient, felt the need for a consultation with a specialist, and was able to connect with a doctor from PGI Chandigarh on e-Sanjeevani. This saves the person a trip to a district or tertiary care hospital, prevents loss of daily wage for the family member, and saves the money spent on travelling,” said Mandaviya. He said over 8 crore tele-consultations have been offered on the platform.