1.29 lakh people declared foreigners by tribunals in Assam: MoS Home

Union minister Nityanand Rai Union minister Nityanand Rai

Over 1.29 lakh people have been declared foreigners by various foreigners’ tribunals in Assam till October this year, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. It said 1.14 lakh people who had challenged their status as foreigners had also been declared Indian citizens.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai gave this information during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. The minister also said that among the foreigners deported this year, four were Bangladeshi nationals and two were Afghans.

“As per the information made available by the Assam government, 1,14,225 people were declared Indian citizens by the foreigners tribunals in Assam as of October 2019,” he said in a written reply to a question.

As per information made available by the state government, 1,29,009 people were declared foreigners by the tribunals in Assam, he said, adding that no child was declared foreigner.

A total of 4,68,905 matters were referred to the foreigners’ tribunals in Assam as of October 2019, he said. All Foreigners Tribunals in Assam were constituted as per the provisions of The Foreigners Act, 1946 and The Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

The government also told the House that as many as 289 declared foreigners were detained in Assam in 2019 and 227 others were deported to their country of origin.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App