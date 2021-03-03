1.29 lakh intoxicant tablets recovered from BJP leader’s property; 4 booked

In a late-night raid conducted in a building owned by a local BJP leader in Chhawani Mohalla of Ludhiana Monday night, police claimed to have recovered 1.29 lakh intoxicant tablets (pharmaceutical opioids).

Police said an FIR was registered against four persons — Satish Naggar, Hemant, Anoop Kumar and Rajinder — under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Naggar is a local BJP leader and ex-councillor. Both he and his wife, both have been councillors on BJP tickets.

Police said the raid was conducted in the presence of duty magistrate and drug inspector.

Additional DCP-1 Pragya Jain said, “We conducted the raid after getting search warrants from the court on the basis of a tip-off was received about the possibility of a huge cache of drugs being stored in this building. While the owner of the building is Satish Naggar, he had given it on rent to Hemant (native of Uttar Pradesh) for the past ten years. On searching, a cache of 1.29 lakh intoxicant tablets (pharma opioids) have been recovered from the spot. According to Hemant, the recovered tablets belong to Anoop, a resident of Chandar Nagar of Ludhiana. We have arrested Hemant and Anoop. The role of Naggar is being probed. He has been booked as he is the owner of the building from where recovery was made.”

Jain said Anoop’s brother had earlier also been booked in a case under the NDPS Act. “Hemant is a small-time tailor and supplies clothing accessories such as zips, buttons etc. We are probing from where they got the tablets and for what purpose,” she said.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Division no. 4 police station.