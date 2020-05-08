‘1.2 lakh migrant workers left by 101 Shramik trains’

As many as 12 of these trains will run from Surat and six each from Sabarmati and Viramgam stations in Ahmedabad. (Representational Photo) As many as 12 of these trains will run from Surat and six each from Sabarmati and Viramgam stations in Ahmedabad. (Representational Photo)

Gujarat has so far sent back 1.20 lakh migrants, stranded in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to their home states in 101 Shramik Special trains including the 34 trains which will leave the state on Thursday.

Listing out the 34 trains, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister said that 20 of them will head for Uttar Pradesh, five for Odisha, four for Bihar, two each for Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and one for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 12 of these trains will run from Surat and six each from Sabarmati and Viramgam stations in Ahmedabad. Three trains will operate from Morbi and two from Jamnagar. The Shramik trains carrying the workers will also start from Junagadh, Godhra, Palanpur and Mehsana.

“Since the last six days, Gujarat has run 67 trains that carried 80,400 migrant workers and today an additional 34 trains will run. If we add both these figure, then 1.2 lakh people have left Gujarat for other states on these trains by Thursday evening,” Kumar added

