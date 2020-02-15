1.2 lakh at Motera stadium,15000 for road show for Trump

Touted as the biggest stadium in the world, the Sardar Patel international stadium will be inaugurated by Trump in presence of Modi, followed by a “Kem Chho Trump” event at the stadium premises. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Touted as the biggest stadium in the world, the Sardar Patel international stadium will be inaugurated by Trump in presence of Modi, followed by a “Kem Chho Trump” event at the stadium premises. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on February 24, police are expecting a total of 1,20,000 people to turn up at the newly made Motera stadium, which is built for the capacity of 1.10 lakh.

According to officials of Ahmedabad Police, a total of 15000-20000 people are expected to show up at the 22-kilometre long road stretch from Ahmedabad Airport to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to Sardar Patel International Stadium in Motera of Ahmedabad, to welcome Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

“The US president and First Lady along with the Prime Minister of India are expected to reach the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport on the afternoon of February 24. First, they will be given a guard of honour at the airport after which they will be taken to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and then to Motera stadium. In between, a roadshow will also be held along with various cultural events. We are expecting 1.20 lakh people at Motera stadium and 15-20,000 people at the roadshow,” said Vijay Patel, deputy commissioner of police, Control Room, Ahmedabad Police.

Officials added that the teams of Secret Service from the US and Special Protection Group (SPG) from New Delhi have arrived in Ahmedabad to discuss the blueprint of the security arrangements ahead of Trump visit.

“We are holding meetings with the two teams and coordinating with them for security measures. Anti sniper units of both NSG and Secret Service will be deployed at crucial points,” added Patel.

Police officials informed that a total of 10000 police personnel of Gujarat Police will be present on February 24 for the event.

“A total of 25 IPS officers, 65 Assistant Commissioner of police rank officers, 200 inspectors and 800 sub Inspectors and total of 10000 police personnel will be present on duty,” said Patel.

The biggest challenge for Ahmedabad Police will be to man the expected turnout of 1.20 lakh people at the event.

“We have received input that people from different districts will be coming to Motera stadium. We have made a total of 28 parking spots for the buses and vehicles in which people will be arriving. There will be a total of 120 checking points and every person will be screened twice. The people will be seated according to their district and police personnel will also be present in plain clothes inside the stadium,”said Patel.

Touted as the biggest stadium in the world, the Sardar Patel international stadium will be inaugurated by Trump in presence of Modi, followed by a “Kem Chho Trump” event at the stadium premises.

A few days ago, Donald Trump in a press briefing in the US had claimed that he was informed by PM Modi that “we will have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium”.

