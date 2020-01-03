Evening news briefing: ‘Next step to deport Rohingyas’, Iranian Maj Gen killed in US airstrikes, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Centre’s next step is to deport Rohingyas from the country: MoS Jitendra Singh

In the backdrop of nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, said Friday the Centre’s next step would be the deportation of Rohingyas from the country. READ MORE

US sending 750 soldiers to secure its embassy in Baghdad: Top developments after Qassem Soleimani killing

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon said. The US had called the strikes in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq. READ MORE

Open dustbin near ICU, lack of machines: Why 100 infants died in Kota hospital

The deaths of at least 100 infants in the month of December at JK Lon Hospital, Kota, has left the Rajasthan government at the receiving end of much criticism. Calls to sack the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over negligence have intensified and the ruling government has hit back at the BJP. READ MORE

Qassem Soleimani killing: The US accusations against Iran’s Quds Force

After the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon in a statement said that the Iranian general was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region”. READ MORE

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer booked for sexual harassment

A case of sexual harassment has been registered against the lawyer of actor Tanushree Dutta for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in Mumbai, PTI reported Friday. The 47-year-old woman alleged that the lawyer used abusive language with the intention of outraging her modesty, a police official told PTI. READ MORE

Sab Kushal Mangal movie review: A long, aimless comedy film

How do you make a comedy out of a pernicious social practice still prevalent in parts of Bihar? ‘Jabran vivaah’ is an outcome of centuries of patriarchy and can be deeply unfair, both to the groom who is kidnapped and forcibly married off, as well as to the hapless bride, for whose ostensible welfare this charade is being conducted. READ MORE

‘Why get runs for missing the ball?’: Mark Waugh suggests radical rule change in cricket

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh has suggested that the provision of leg byes be scrapped from all forms of cricket because batting teams should not be awarded runs for missing the ball. READ MORE

Top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike

US President ordered killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Maj. General Qasem Soleimani is likely to escalate the already high tensions between US and Iran.

