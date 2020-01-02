Evening news briefing: PM Modi speaks on CAA, Yogi slams Priyanka over silence on Rajasthan hospital deaths, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Raise your voice against persecution of minorities in Pak, says PM

Defending the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was adopted by Parliament in a historic move, but that the Congress and its allies and the ecosystem created by his party’s rival were now against the very institution. He said India cannot leave the Hindus, Christians and Sikhs apparently fleeing Pakistan to “their fate” and added it was the country’s responsibility to protect them. READ MORE

Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati slam Priyanka Gandhi for her silence over Rajasthan infant deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for being silent on the deaths of at least 100 infants at JK Lone Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district. READ MORE

IIT-Kanpur launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz poem in solidarity with Jamia

IIT-Kanpur has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s noted poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia, the institute’s Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said. READ MORE

What are role, powers of CDS?

With General Bipin Rawat taking over as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on New Year’s Day, a new structure is being created in the Defence Ministry. What will be the nature of the relationship between the new four-star general and the ministry? READ MORE

Chiranjeevi and Rajashekar spar at Movie Artists Association event

Top Telugu film stars openly fought among themselves at a programme to launch the 2020 diary of Movie Artists Association (MAA) today morning. An argument broke out between actors K Chiranjeevi and V Rajashekar after Chiranjeevi, who is the founding president of MAA, said in his speech that differences of opinion among MAA members should be sorted out peacefully, without making the issues public or creating controversies. READ MORE

Four or five-day Tests? The arguments for and against shrinking cricket’s longest format

Cricket, especially its longest and oldest form has been historically stubborn to changes. Nonetheless, at various junctures of history, in its existential quest and commercial zest, it has shed its orthodoxy and leaped the evolutionary leap of faith. Decision Review System, pink balls, bouncer rules, concussion subs, day-and-nighters, the format has accommodated several revisions from time to time. READ MORE

Delhi Metro gets free WiFi on Airport Express Line: Here’s how it will work

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the availability of free high-speed WiFi services inside its train coaches on the Airport Express Line. The service was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh. READ MORE

Should Women Drink? Here’s What Delhiites Have To Say

Four female students in TN were recently expelled for drinking outside college premises, kickstarting a debate about ‘whether women should drink’. We asked people what they thought of the controversy and the answers were… surprising.

