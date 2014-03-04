At Adda tonight, urban stories of adaptation

Both experts on urban planning and growth, they will have an informal discussion with a select audience. Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of the Express Group, will moderate the conversation.

The unchecked expansion of Indian cities, relatively slow growth in physical and social infrastructure, and success stories of cities adapting and creating space will be some of the issues discussed in depth at the Express Adda on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Economist and author Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia and Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will take centrestage at the Adda, to be held at the Bhau Daji Lad museum at Byculla.

Dr Ahluwalia’s book, Transforming Cities: Postcards of Change was launched last month as part of the Express Book Series by Finance Minister P Chidambaram. It contains her columns in The Indian Express, and significant case studies of change from across the country.

