Lottery Fraud Alert: Recognise the tricks before you lose your money

Lottery fraud is a type of scam where fraudsters trick individuals into believing they have won a lottery or lucky draw that they never entered. The victim is then manipulated into paying fees or sharing sensitive personal and financial information to “claim” the non-existent prize.
Many people assume that lottery fraud only happens through shady emails from overseas. However, these scams have become far more sophisticated. They now arrive via SMS, messaging apps, phone calls, and messages on social media platforms. The common thread across all these scams is the promise of a large, unexpected windfall, one that requires the victim to act quickly and pay money or share details to claim the prize
Scammers exploit the natural excitement and greed that comes with the idea of winning big. They also take advantage of a lack of digital awareness, especially among older individuals and those unfamiliar with online fraud tactics.
Watch this video to see the scam in action.
Lottery fraud typically follows a calculated sequence designed to build trust and then extract money or information from the victim.
Step 1: Initial contact – Scammers reach out through SMS, messaging apps, email, phone calls, or social media. The message typically claims that your phone number, email ID, or online profile has been randomly selected as the winner of a large cash prize, often running into lakhs or crores of rupees.
Step 2: Creating trust – To make the scam appear legitimate, fraudsters use official-sounding names of well-known companies, banks and government bodies. They may send fake certificates, ID proofs of supposed officials, or direct you to a convincing but fraudulent websites. The language is formal, and the communication mimics real institutional correspondence.
Step 3: Extracting Money – Once the victim is convinced, the scammer demands a one-time payment to process the prize money. These charges are disguised under various pretexts, including processing fees, tax payments, customs duties, courier charges, or account verification costs. The requests start small but escalates as the victim continues to comply, with each payment followed by yet another fee.
Step 4: Final Objective – The scam ends in one of three ways: the victim’s money is siphoned off through multiple transfers to untraceable accounts, sensitive information such as bank details, PAN, Aadhaar, or OTPs is stolen for identity theft, or the victim is left stranded after the fraudster vanishes entirely, once the payments stop.
Throughout this process, scammers maintain constant pressure and urgency, warning that the prize will expire or be forfeited if the victim delays.
Fraudsters can be creative in the way they approach you but tend to follow similar strategies. Recognising these warning signs can protect you from such frauds:
Following official communication from regulatory bodies and law enforcement is essential to verify any suspicious opportunity.
Awareness and caution are your strongest defence against lottery fraud:
By staying alert, questioning unexpected windfalls, and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to lottery fraud.
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