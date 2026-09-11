Lottery Fraud Alert: Recognise the tricks before you lose your money

What is a Lottery Fraud?

Lottery fraud is a type of scam where fraudsters trick individuals into believing they have won a lottery or lucky draw that they never entered. The victim is then manipulated into paying fees or sharing sensitive personal and financial information to “claim” the non-existent prize.

Many people assume that lottery fraud only happens through shady emails from overseas. However, these scams have become far more sophisticated. They now arrive via SMS, messaging apps, phone calls, and messages on social media platforms. The common thread across all these scams is the promise of a large, unexpected windfall, one that requires the victim to act quickly and pay money or share details to claim the prize

Scammers exploit the natural excitement and greed that comes with the idea of winning big. They also take advantage of a lack of digital awareness, especially among older individuals and those unfamiliar with online fraud tactics.

Watch this video to see the scam in action.

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How Lottery Scams work

Lottery fraud typically follows a calculated sequence designed to build trust and then extract money or information from the victim.

Step 1: Initial contact – Scammers reach out through SMS, messaging apps, email, phone calls, or social media. The message typically claims that your phone number, email ID, or online profile has been randomly selected as the winner of a large cash prize, often running into lakhs or crores of rupees.

Step 2: Creating trust – To make the scam appear legitimate, fraudsters use official-sounding names of well-known companies, banks and government bodies. They may send fake certificates, ID proofs of supposed officials, or direct you to a convincing but fraudulent websites. The language is formal, and the communication mimics real institutional correspondence.

Step 3: Extracting Money – Once the victim is convinced, the scammer demands a one-time payment to process the prize money. These charges are disguised under various pretexts, including processing fees, tax payments, customs duties, courier charges, or account verification costs. The requests start small but escalates as the victim continues to comply, with each payment followed by yet another fee.

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Step 4: Final Objective – The scam ends in one of three ways: the victim’s money is siphoned off through multiple transfers to untraceable accounts, sensitive information such as bank details, PAN, Aadhaar, or OTPs is stolen for identity theft, or the victim is left stranded after the fraudster vanishes entirely, once the payments stop.

Throughout this process, scammers maintain constant pressure and urgency, warning that the prize will expire or be forfeited if the victim delays.

Common tactics and warning signs

Fraudsters can be creative in the way they approach you but tend to follow similar strategies. Recognising these warning signs can protect you from such frauds:

Requests for upfront payments disguised as processing fees, taxes, or courier charges before releasing any winnings.

Notifications claiming you have won a lottery or prize without ever entering or participating.

Use of well-known brand names, bank logos, or government authority names to appear legitimate.

Fake certificates, reference numbers, and official-looking documents designed to build false credibility.

Urgency and pressure tactics, such as deadlines or threats that the prize will be reassigned if you do not act immediately.

Requests for sensitive information, including PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, or OTPs.

Poor grammar, spelling errors, and generic greetings in messages or emails are common indicators of fraudulent communication.

Instructions to keep the winnings confidential which is a deliberate tactic to prevent the victim from seeking advice from others who might recognise the scam.

Following official communication from regulatory bodies and law enforcement is essential to verify any suspicious opportunity.

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How to Protect Yourself

Awareness and caution are your strongest defence against lottery fraud:

Remember the golden rule – You cannot win a lottery you never entered. Any message claiming otherwise is certainly a scam, regardless of how official it appears.

Never pay to claim a prize – A legitimate lottery or prize will never require you to pay processing fees, taxes, or any other charges upfront. If someone asks for money before releasing your winnings, it is a fraud.

Do not share sensitive data – Never provide your PAN, Aadhaar, OTPs, bank credentials, or any personal details to unknown contacts, no matter how convincing they sound.

Do not click unknown links – Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited messages, emails, or social media posts. These can lead to phishing websites designed to steal your information.

Verify before you trust – If a message claims to be from a bank, company, or government body, verify directly through official websites or helpline numbers. Do not use the contact details provided in the suspicious message itself.

Report suspicious activity – Online fraud can be reported via the Cyber Crime Portal ( http://www.cybercrime.gov.in ) or the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Suspicious calls, SMS, or emails can also be reported on the Sanchar Saathi portal ( sancharsaathi.gov.in ).

Stay informed – Follow RBI advisories, bank alerts, and credible financial news to remain aware of common scams and emerging threats.

By staying alert, questioning unexpected windfalls, and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to lottery fraud.

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