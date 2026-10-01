Fake Number Fraud: Don’t Let Scammers Steal Your Money

What is Fake Number Fraud?

Fake Number Fraud is a scam where fraudsters pose as official representatives by creating fake websites, listings or online posts containing fraudulent customer care numbers. These numbers may appear in search results when people look online for helpline or customer support numbers.

How does Fake Number Fraud work?

When you search online for the customer care number of a bank, e-commerce platform, courier company or other service provider, fraudsters may use fake websites or listings to make their fraudulent numbers appear in the search results.

They may also share these numbers on social media platforms, online forums and other websites.

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Believing the number to be genuine, you call the number and connect with someone posing as an official representative. They may then ask you to share sensitive information, reveal an OTP, approve a transaction or download a remote-access application under the pretext of resolving your issue.

What begins as a simple search for customer support can quickly turn into a financial loss.

And the most dangerous part? You initiated the call, believing you were reaching out to the official institution.

Watch this video to see the scam in action.

Common Tactics and Warning Signs

Fraudsters use a range of methods, but certain red flags remain consistent. Recognising them can help prevent losses:

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Fake customer care numbers appearing in online search results.

Fake contact numbers shared through social media, online forums or other websites.

Links or requests to download an app to resolve an issue or provide assistance.

Requests for confidential details such as your ATM PIN, CVV, OTP, UPI PIN or net banking credentials.

Pressure to act immediately, with warnings about account suspension, blocked cards or failed transactions.

How to Protect Yourself

Staying safe requires simple but consistent habits.

Verify contact details from official sources: Always find customer care numbers from the company’s official website or verified mobile app. Do not rely solely on numbers found through search engines, social media, online forums or forwarded messages. Never share sensitive banking details: Do not reveal your ATM PIN, CVV, OTP, UPI PIN or net banking password to anyone, no matter how convincing the caller sounds. Pause before you act: Scammers thrive on urgency. If someone pressures you to act immediately, disconnect the call and verify the information independently through an official source. Report suspicious activity: Online financial fraud can be reported via the Cyber Crime Portal ( www.cybercrime.gov.in ) or the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Suspicious calls, SMS or emails can also be reported through the Sanchar Saathi portal ( sancharsaathi.gov.in ).

By verifying contact details, protecting your banking information and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can help protect yourself and others from Fake Number Fraud.

Disclaimer

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