Fake Number Fraud: Don’t Let Scammers Steal Your Money

Fake Number Fraud is a scam where fraudsters pose as official representatives by creating fake websites, listings or online posts containing fraudulent customer care numbers. These numbers may appear in search results when people look online for helpline or customer support numbers.
When you search online for the customer care number of a bank, e-commerce platform, courier company or other service provider, fraudsters may use fake websites or listings to make their fraudulent numbers appear in the search results.
They may also share these numbers on social media platforms, online forums and other websites.
Believing the number to be genuine, you call the number and connect with someone posing as an official representative. They may then ask you to share sensitive information, reveal an OTP, approve a transaction or download a remote-access application under the pretext of resolving your issue.
What begins as a simple search for customer support can quickly turn into a financial loss.
And the most dangerous part? You initiated the call, believing you were reaching out to the official institution.
Watch this video to see the scam in action.
Fraudsters use a range of methods, but certain red flags remain consistent. Recognising them can help prevent losses:
Staying safe requires simple but consistent habits.
By verifying contact details, protecting your banking information and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can help protect yourself and others from Fake Number Fraud.
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