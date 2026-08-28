Deepfake Fraud Alert: Recognize the Threat and Safeguard Yourself

What is Deepfake Fraud?

Deepfake fraud is a type of cybercrime where scammers use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create hyper-realistic fake videos, audio clips, or images of real people to deceive victims into parting with money or sensitive information.

Many people assume deepfakes are limited to celebrity face-swaps or viral social media content. However, fraudsters now use the same technology to impersonate bank officials, company executives, financial advisors, and even family members. The common thread across all deepfake scams is the use of synthetic media so convincing that it can fool the human eye and ear, making victims believe they are interacting with someone they trust.

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Scammers exploit the trust people place in familiar faces and voices, the speed of digital communication, and the difficulty of detecting AI-generated content. The Indian government and regulatory bodies have flagged the rapid rise of deepfake-enabled fraud, introducing stricter IT rules in 2026 to address this growing concern.

Watch this video to see the scam in action.

How Deepfake Scams Work?

Deepfake fraud typically follows a calculated sequence designed to exploit trust and extract money or information.

Step 1: Data Collection – Scammers harvest photos, videos, and voice samples from social media profiles, public interviews, or reels. Even a few seconds of recorded voice is enough to clone someone convincingly.

Step 2: Deepfake Creation – Using AI tools, fraudsters generate realistic fake video calls, voice recordings, or manipulated images. The technology replicates face angles, lip movements, voice cadence, and accents with alarming accuracy.

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Step 3: Impersonation – The scammer reaches out posing as a trusted individual, such as a manager on a video call, a relative in distress, or a celebrity endorsing an investment scheme. The caller ID may also be spoofed for added credibility.

Step 4: Final Objective – The scam culminates in one of three outcomes: money is transferred directly to the scammer, sensitive information like OTPs and banking credentials is stolen, or the victim is lured into a fraudulent investment scheme based on fake endorsements.

Throughout this process, scammers maintain pressure and urgency to prevent verification or reflection.

Common Tactics and Warning Signs

Fraudsters use evolving methods but follow similar strategies. Recognizing these warning signs can prevent losses:

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Unexpected video or voice calls from someone claiming to be a bank official, executive, or family member demanding urgent action.

Requests for OTPs, PINs, or banking credentials during a call, even when the voice or face appears familiar.

Celebrity endorsement videos circulating on social media promote investment schemes or stock tips that defy market logic.

Subtle visual glitches in video content, such as unnatural blinking, mismatched lip-sync, odd lighting, or inconsistent skin texture.

Use of pressure tactics to push you into transferring money or sharing details before you can verify the source.

Suspicious links forwarded through messaging apps or social media ads leading to unknown investment platforms.

How to Protect Yourself?

Prevention and awareness are key to avoiding deepfake fraud:

Never trust voice or video alone – If someone who sounds like a relative or official demands urgent action, hang up and call them back on a verified number.

Limit personal media shared publicly – Photos, videos, and voice recordings on social media can be used to train deepfake models.

Use PINs or passwords for banking – Avoid relying solely on face unlock or voice-based authentication for sensitive transactions.

Watch for visual and audio inconsistencies – Odd blinking, mismatched lip movements, unnatural lighting, or robotic voice tones are red flags.

Do not click suspicious links – Avoid links forwarded via messaging apps or celebrity ads, and verify investment opportunities through official channels.

Report suspicious activity – Online fraud can be reported via the Cyber Crime Portal ( http://www.cybercrime.gov.in ) or the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Deepfake content and suspicious calls can also be reported on the Sanchar Saathi portal ( sancharsaathi.gov.in ).

By staying alert, verifying every unusual request, and reporting suspicious activity promptly, you can protect yourself and others from falling victim to deepfake fraud.

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