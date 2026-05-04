Shankar Prasad Sharma at Idea Exchange: ‘Nepal would like to balance its foreign policy relationship because we need all our friends’

Shankar Prasad Sharma, outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to India, on the churn in Nepal and what led to the Gen Z uprising, Nepal’s bilateral ties with India, and navigating the politics of water and boundaries. The session was moderated by Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor, The Indian Express

Shubhajit Roy: In September last year, Nepal experienced violent, nationwide protests known as the Gen Z uprising. What were the political, social and economic reasons that led to it?

In many developing and the LDC (Least Developed Countries) countries, the unemployment rate is very high. Nepal is no exception, the youth unemployment rate is above 20 per cent. The growth rate in Nepal is around four to five per cent per annum. We have not been able to exceed this for decades. There has been a low growth rate and lack of job opportunities, especially in the formal sector. And now people are more educated, they have gone out, seen the world and seen the development there. That’s the second reason. And the third is the corruption that exists in the country because it was like a musical chair between three parties to elect the prime minister. There have been many accusations that many of these political party leaders, including the (then) prime minister, were involved in corruption, that they favoured people of their political party in political appointments. It was a combination of all these things that gave rise to the Gen Z movement and they were able to topple the government.

Shubhajit Roy: For the first time since 1999, a political party won such a huge and absolute majority in the last elections. (The Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah won 182 seats in the 275-seat parliament). Is the era of the traditional political parties and the political elite over for now?

Definitely, it is over for people in Nepal, of a certain age, no doubt. But other political parties can also revive, provided they go to the villages, to the constituency and convince people that they can do a better job. But at this point of time, it’s a very difficult task. People forget very easily about whom they voted for and why they voted if they don’t see development or any significant change in their lives.

On the Lipulekh Pass dispute | Regarding trade between India and China, the Nepal government has already protested, stating we must be involved. That is our land and there should be negotiations and they should be addressed trilaterally

Shubhajit Roy: We have seen in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, a similar Gen Z revolution that ousted the incumbent government. Do you see similarities or differences between these two countries?

There were similar challenges in Bangladesh but after the election, things are moving in the right direction. Although people question the participation of political parties. Sri Lanka, too, has made some changes in the political arena and in terms of development activities, they are also catching up. We still have to see that for Nepal. This government would like to do a big bang approach in governance, service delivery as well as reduce corruption. In that perspective, the government had submitted eight ordinances a few days ago. These are all related to the improvement of governance. Which means that, although our parliament session of the budget session is coming soon, the government is saying that they would like to do it as quickly as possible, especially in appointing the right people in the right place. The spirit is very high and the approach is big bang.

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Shankar Prasad Sharma, outgoing Ambassador of Nepal. Shankar Prasad Sharma, outgoing Ambassador of Nepal.

Shubhajit Roy: There’s criticism in the Nepalese media and the civil society on ruling by ordinances, and circumventing the parliamentary due process is being questioned.

What the government and the ruling party is saying is that because we have two houses — the lower house and the national assembly — it will take time to pass the Act because it has to be passed by the lower house, the parliament, and it has to be submitted to the national assembly. What the government and the party is saying is that we cannot wait until then. We would like to start the work right now and show the results. So, that’s the reason why we have these ordinances and in the meantime we’ll submit them to the parliament.

On the end of the political elite | It is over for people in Nepal, of a certain age. Other political parties can revive, provided they go to the villages, to the constituency and convince people that they can do a better job. But, it’s a difficult task

Shubhajit Roy: There is an anti-corruption commission that has been set up. Do you think this could lead to witch hunting or political vendetta?

The investigation of the property — of the undersecretary and above and the political appointees — was done by the government of Nepal once, a long time ago. This is the second time they are doing it. If you cannot show the sources of your property, then you’ll have a problem. But I don’t think there is any kind of vendetta.

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Shubhajit Roy: You have spent four years here in India. From that time, how do you see the arc of the India-Nepal bilateral relationship?

In terms of output and outcome, there has been tremendous progress. I am comparing the last 20 years with how much we have achieved in two or three years and it’s remarkable. I will give you one or two examples. One is specifically in the area of energy. In 2022, a memorandum of understanding joint vision statement on power sector cooperation was signed between the two governments. And, in 2022, we started exporting about 39 megawatt. But now we are exporting about 1300 megawatt. Next year, hopefully, that will increase by another 40 per cent. We are getting a significant amount of revenue out of this electricity. In the initial stage, there were also restrictions. Nepali sales were slightly discriminated against the domestic sales and the investors. But now, we are on par with Indian investors.

Second, there has been a tripartite agreement between Nepal, India and Bangladesh to sell electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh via India. Though the spare transmission capacity between Bangladesh and India is very little, about 60 or 40 megawatt, we have been continuously exporting to Bangladesh without any interruptions from India. Then there are the petroleum products. There has been one cross-border pipeline but that was inaugurated before 2022. Two more pipelines are being built in Nepal with the support of India. There has been continuity in supply, except that the prices have gone up. There has been some shortage in LPG but that is happening even in India.

Then there is this integrated check post, three were completed recently — Birganj/Raxaul, Nepalgun/Rupaidiha, and Biratnagar/Jogbari — and are in operation. Two more are being built. We have also started UPI which benefited many Indian traders and tourists going to Nepal. There are so many other connectivity projects. Even if we look at the number of bilateral meetings that had happened in 2025, it’s more than 12 in one year. I think there has been continuity in all these areas despite the political ups and downs in Nepal. But there are also issues and challenges.

On maintaining ties with India | Nepal is a developing country with a difficult terrain, so we need a lot of money for infrastructure. The focus of this new government is on governance, IT, service delivery. We need support from all the countries Story continues below this ad

Rakesh Sinha: My question is about the Lipulekh Pass boundary issue, which peaked during the rule of the Oli government. Will it test Prime Minister Shah as he resets ties with India? Secondly, India and China are set to resume trade via Lipulekh Pass next month and the Mansarovar pilgrims will also be using that pass, what are your comments?

Firstly, once an issue like the boundary is included in the constitution, nobody can take it out so easily, regardless of the government. During the first meeting when I arrived in 2022, there was a high-level discussion about this. It was agreed that the existing bilateral mechanism would start a dialogue. That is the best way, through dialogue and diplomacy. Regarding trade between India and China, the Nepal government has already protested, stating we must be involved. There should be negotiations as that is our land and it should be addressed trilaterally.

Shankar Prasad Sharma, outgoing Ambassador of Nepal. Shankar Prasad Sharma, outgoing Ambassador of Nepal.

Divya A: In the last two years, there have been cartographic disputes, be it about currency notes or the airlines. How is that affecting dialogue?

Regarding the airlines, that was total negligence. These days, one can Google and find many things, and nobody cared; we suspected that was what happened and it was immediately corrected. Regarding the currency note, we already had the map on the current note but now we have a new map following the new constitution. It was a substitution of the map, according to officials, it will not impact the relationship between the two countries, but sometimes the media hypes these things, causing concern.

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Shubhajit Roy: Following up on the new map, it was passed by parliament under Prime Minister Oli and it has taken a political messaging that underlines Nepal’s territorial integrity. However, from the Indian perspective, it challenges India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. How did you address this issue in bilateral conversations with Indian officials?

This was already raised at the Prime Minister level. Nepal’s Prime Minister raised this issue with the Prime Minister of India in 2022. The embassy and I facilitate instructions from our headquarters because the matter has already reached the highest levels. In any bilateral relationship, if there are certain unpleasant things happening, we should move on, which is what we are trying to do and address challenges diplomatically.

Amitabh Sinha: Many Nepalese youth are moving to the Middle East for work. Can you give us a sense of the numbers and how it compares to those coming to India for work?

More than four million people work outside Nepal, excluding India. Previously, job opportunities were mainly in India, then in the second phase, it moved to the Middle East and Malaysia. Now, there are long lines in Nepal, for police reports, to go to Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Romania and Japan. In Japan, the largest diaspora of workers is from Nepal. In Australia, there are more than 200,000; you might meet a Nepali person every day on the metro or in a taxi. This demographic change has become an opportunity for some. Some European companies specifically prefer Nepali workers. In Japan, too. While this is not a permanent solution — we need to create jobs domestically — it provides an opportunity for the country to diversify our economy because our foreign exchange can now cover 21 months of imports in today’s standards. We have a trade deficit with India and pay in dollars but the economy should eventually move toward more domestic production and development.

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Nikhil Ghanekar: How does Nepal want to approach the issue with regards to the Kosi river?

When we talk about any water project, it becomes political in Nepal. We talk about Pancheshwar (project), this was signed so long ago, we still have not resolved it. About Koshi and Gandak, Nepali people would like to reflect on the history of the earlier agreement between Nepal and India. Although the water is flowing, we are losing time, we are losing money. We should have some good negotiation.

People are saying that now things have changed. The Nepalese, too, have become capable, they can also hire experts and India has also learned many things. If they have made mistakes in the past, they don’t want to repeat it. Now is probably a good time to have negotiations on some of these issues.

Flora Swain: With the new Balen Shah government, how do you see the foreign policy evolving, especially with respect to India?

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Nepal is a developing country with a growth rate between four to five percent. It has difficult terrain, so we need a lot of money for infrastructure and economic development, and because the focus of this new government is on governance, IT, service delivery, we need support from all the countries. Having said that, we have almost every sector of Nepal linked with Indian activities. So, if India is growing at a rate of seven-eight per cent, we could also grow parallelly. It may not happen similarly with other countries. But Nepal would like to balance its foreign policy relationship because we need all our friends.

Monojit Majumdar: Why exactly has the democratic experiment been so fragile in Nepal? What are the fundamental reasons for instability?

First of all, the constitution itself. When we included the proportional system of representation in the parliament, 60-40, that created this uncertainty and a coalition government all the time. Although, many are now saying that it is not true because the RSP got almost two-third. The second issue is that our governance has been quite weak. That’s the reason why the service delivery part has been affected adversely.

The third part is, we also definitely need to have a higher growth rate. The dilemma in Nepal is that the poverty reduction is substantial, but there is no substantial economic growth.

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The manufacturing sector which can create jobs has not become that feasible in Nepal. It has declined from 10 per cent in early 2000 to now 5 per cent plus. When India opened up, when India becomes competitive, when Chinese goods are so cheap, then it’s extremely difficult for Nepal to develop manufacturing. There is an open border between India and Nepal, so whatever you do, there will be smuggling. These are some of the reasons that had repercussions on the economy of Nepal. So Nepal needs to seriously work towards structural transformation of the economy.

Shubhajit Roy: There have been these concerns in Delhi on China’s increasing footprint in Nepal, especially when Prime Minister Oli was there. How do you assuage these concerns?

There are probably two types of concerns. One is Chinese activities which can directly affect India, short term or even medium term. That is reasonable. But if we look at it statistically, China’s presence in Nepal is not so strong. Our export to India is 80 per cent but to China is only one per cent. Imports from India is 61 per cent, China is 18 per cent. China is competitive globally, so Chinese goods are everywhere.

I went to the last investment summit in Kathmandu, there were two speakers, one from India and another from China. Both were saying that we are the largest investor in Nepal, but China was saying in terms of commitment, India was saying in terms of stock of investment. Both were right but if we see the real investment in Nepal, it’s 35 per cent from India and only 12 per cent from China. Then if we see the number of people working or staying officially in Nepal, there are 7,000 Chinese and 700,000 Indians. And you don’t know how many have not registered in the Indian embassy because of the open border. Every plumber, electrician, and house worker in Kathmandu, they come from India. They are cheaper and they work hard, just like what Nepalese do here.

Neerja Chowdhury: In recent years, uncertainties have crept into Indo-Nepal ties. Where do you think the turning point actually came?

Economic and development partnership between the two countries have enhanced. Once in a while, political issues erupt.

But what I feel is that given the people-to-people relation, open borders between the two countries, it is not just the integration of markets and development partnership, the existing social integration, cultural and spiritual integration between the two countries will always cement our ties. That’s the foundation and that will always strengthen the relationship between the two countries, whatever happens in the government.

Shubhajit Roy: There has been a focus on religious tourism between India and Nepal. Do you think that has moved forward?

There has been some improvement but it all depends on infrastructure development also. There is a proposal that we should build Raxaul-Kathmandu railway with the support of the Indian government. There is also an expressway from the southern part of Nepal, Nijgadh to Kathmandu, which will be completed soon. We are talking officially about the Buddhist and the Ramayana circuit and twin city concepts, on ayurveda and the Janakpur railway but the progress has been slow probably because of the instability of the government. Hopefully now it will speed up. They are important.