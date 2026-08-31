Rajiv Ranjan Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Despite US tariffs, our fish export has increased… now exporting to the UK, Japan, China, Thailand and EU’

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on transforming fisheries and dairy, building new export markets and navigating the political questions around student protests and Bihar. The session was moderated by Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express

Harikishan Sharma: When you took over as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, you said the government had set a target to double fisheries exports. What is its current state, and what is your vision for this sector over the next two decades?

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, this entire ministry was with the agriculture ministry. Three crore people are directly connected with fisheries as fishermen or fish farmers. If you look at the entire value chain, the livelihood of almost six crore people depends on it. The PM recognised this as a neglected sector and began efforts to strengthen it. In 2015, he started the Blue Revolution, followed by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). In 2019, the fisheries department was separated from agriculture and a new ministry was created.

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In 2013-14, the country’s total fish production was 95.79 lakh tonnes. Through schemes such as Blue Revolution, PMMSY and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, with an investment of more than Rs 39,000 crore, production increased to 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 — a growth of 115 per cent. Inland fisheries grew by 147 per cent. Many states have become self-reliant. In Bihar, 90-95 per cent of the fish sold earlier came from Andhra Pradesh. Today, only about five per cent comes from Andhra. Bihar’s production has grown 11 times since 2005 and has reached approximately 10.89 lakh tonnes. Bihar now even exports freshwater fish to Nepal, Bengal and Jharkhand.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Harikishan Sharma: What about exports?

In 2013-14, fish exports were Rs 30,213 crore. In 2024-25, they reached Rs 62,408 crore. Then, in 2025, the US imposed a tariff of more than 58 per cent on Indian goods, which was a major challenge for our fishing community. We encouraged exporters to find new markets. We coordinated with MPEDA (Marine Products Export Development Authority) and held round-table conferences with ambassadors and high commissioners of 49 countries. European countries and the UK, for instance, did not want fish imported if harmful antibiotics were used. We banned such antibiotics and prepared a traceability framework under which the origin of fish has to be provided through a QR code.

Harikishan Sharma: Inland fisheries have grown, but marine fish catch has not increased as expected.

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No, that is also growing. There is 115 per cent growth and our exports have increased from Rs 30,213 crore.

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Unni Rajen Shankar: Does this export also include fresh water fish?

The export of freshwater fish, inland fish, contributes only two per cent to our total exports. So the export that is growing is of marine products. In 2013-14, it was Rs 30,213 crore and became Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25. After the US tariff, there was a challenge, but the result of all the efforts we made is that instead of decreasing, our export increased by almost Rs 11,400 crore. Our export for this year (2025-26) was Rs 73,890 crore, an increase by Rs 11,000 crore. If our production of marine fisheries is not growing, how is our export growing?

Liz Mathew: Which are the new markets?

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The UK, Japan, China, Thailand and several European Union countries.

Sandeep Singh: How much benefit have we seen from countries with which FTAs were signed?

Our exports to the US declined by around 19-20 per cent, but we saw more than 20 per cent growth in the European Union and countries where FTAs were signed. That is how exports reached Rs 73,890 crore.

(Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri) (Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri)

Harikishan Sharma: What about the new fishing infrastructure in Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?

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In Lakshadweep and Andaman, almost one lakh tonnes of tuna were believed to have died naturally because there was no fishing infrastructure. We did not fish in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or the high seas.

In the 2024 Budget, the Finance Minister announced that fishing infrastructure would be developed there. We formulated guidelines for the EEZ and high seas and held investor meetings in both islands. Only vessels with our national flag will be allowed to fish in the high seas because the sea is a national security concern. Tuna will be the biggest catch. It is among the most expensive fish in the world and has high global demand.

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Harikishan Sharma: Four states recently banned analogue paneer. What is your take on this as the Dairy and Animal Husbandry Minister.

India is number one in milk production and second in egg production. But we have a problem: animals here have foot-and-mouth disease and brucellosis, which prevents us from exporting as much as we could. We are running vaccination campaigns to eradicate FMD. Outbreaks have fallen from 132 in 2019 to 40 now. As for paneer analogue, paneer is made only from milk. What is being called analogue paneer is not paneer at all; it is an artificial product. Naturally, it can compromise human health.

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Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Harikishan Sharma: Jayaprakash Narayan wrote that students and youth would lead a peaceful, party-less revolution. Student protests are now taking place in different parts of the country. How do you view them?

The student protests in Jharkhand and the one that happened in Delhi are different. The Delhi protest was connected to NEET. The paper was leaked, so the government cancelled the exam and conducted it again. Those involved were arrested. The law had loopholes, so Parliament brought in a stricter law requiring investigations and trials to be completed within specified time limits. What happened in Jharkhand will be known only after an investigation. But according to newspaper reports, the alleged fraud involved the public service commission, with money being demanded for examinations. So, you can’t compare the student protest in Jharkhand and the one here.

Now, the Congress is supporting the student movement. It makes me laugh. The biggest student movement — or people’s movement — in this country was in 1974 under Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. I participated in it. At that time, the Congress government tried to suppress the movement. Thousands of students and youth were killed in firing. Jayaprakash Narayan would ring a bell at 6 pm to signal a blackout, and the entire city would go dark. Today, they are shedding crocodile tears. During the Emergency, the Constitution was amended to increase Parliament’s term from five-six years. There was no freedom of the Press.

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Liz Mathew: The Delhi student protest was described by many ruling party MPs as being influenced by external forces. And Mohan Bhagwat has said the students’ demands are legitimate.

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If any student demands transparency in an examination, that is genuine. Such incidents should not happen again, which is why the government also brought in laws. But the people hiding behind the students cannot be considered genuine. I am not talking about any party but everyone knows who came into the movement from behind.

(Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri) (Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri)

Harikishan Sharma: What about the force used by police against peaceful demonstrations in Delhi?

You must have seen how many police personnel were injured. If you use sticks or throw bricks at police personnel who are there for security, they will react. So how was it peaceful? There were people behind the students who wanted to give the movement a violent form. Despite that, there was no firing.

Manoj CG: Why didn’t the government initiate a dialogue with the protesters before the situation reached that point?

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Conversation was happening. People were appointed from the government’s side to talk to them. We were having discussions even when Sonam Wangchuk sat on hunger strike. Until there is an outcome, however, those conversations do not come to light.

Manoj CG: You are a voter of Bankipur, where the BJP has had a winning streak since 1995. What went wrong that a person who started a party three years ago won such a big BJP seat?

In a bye-election, many factors are involved, including the candidate’s popularity. Look at Bihar’s history. In 2009, eight bye-elections happened at once. We lost six of those eight seats. But in the 2010 general election, out of 243 seats, we won 206. So you cannot assess the strength of a party from one bye-election.

Liz Mathew: For the first time in many years, the NDA went into an election without Nitish Kumar’s leadership in Bihar. Did his leaving have any impact?

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No. It was Nitish ji’s wish to go to the Rajya Sabha. He had been a member of the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Legislative Council; the Rajya Sabha was the only house left.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Jatin Anand: Student politics traditionally brings people above 18 into party organisations. But today politics seems to be influencing younger people. Should children below 18 be brought into politics?

It is changing continuously. The PM has said that youth are the future of the country. Lakhs of young people are connected with youth wings and come to meet us even today. The younger they are, the better it is for the country. They can contribute to constructive work.

Jatin Anand: Do you think the people of Bihar have accepted Samrat Choudhary?

You are talking about acceptability after three months. Right now, he is carrying forward the work Nitish ji started. Before leaving, Nitish ji travelled across Bihar, visited every district and sanctioned the work that remained. A Rs 45,000-crore scheme has been sanctioned and is now being executed. Nitish ji’s acceptability increased because of his work. We formed the Samata Party in 1995, but it was only after Nitish ji became Chief Minister that the situation in Bihar changed.

(Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri) (Right) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express. (Photo by Renuka Puri)

Shahid Pervez: The NDA won the 2025 Bihar election with Nitish Kumar as its face. Four or five months later, he moved to the Rajya Sabha. Isn’t that a betrayal of the public mandate?

Nitish ji had already decided that he wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha. There was no Rajya Sabha election when the Assembly election was held, so he became Chief Minister and was the face of the election. In 2026, he felt that the RS opportunity would otherwise come only after two years. There was no betrayal of the public mandate. Samrat Choudhary was Nitish ji’s choice.

Nikhil Ghanekar: Climate change is affecting fisheries. What policies are you bringing in to improve the resilience of communities dependent on these sectors?

Climate change affects the sea through storms and cyclones. The PM has launched an initiative which is putting transponders on vessels. These are connected to satellites. Fishermen who remain at sea for 15-20 days can stay in touch with their families through an Android phone connected to the transponder. Alerts can warn them about storms and tell them to move away from danger. The system can also indicate where fish are likely to be found, saving fuel.

Harikishan Sharma: But what about rising sea temperatures, changing rainfall and their impact on fish, endangered species, dairy and animal husbandry?

Climate change is a global problem and comes under the ministry of forest and environment. There are many reasons for it, including deforestation. That ministry is looking at it.

Nikhil Ghanekar: In Bihar, Mangur fish are being confiscated because of concerns about their impact on native species and livelihoods.

Mangur is being produced through farming. You can see how the farmed fish becomes massive in six months. People use injections to increase the size of animals or vegetables, but ultimately it affects health.

Nikhil Ghanekar: The PESA Act completes three decades this year. Its implementation has been delayed in several states. What is your view?

Under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, the panchayat is an independent government. The Government of India has no control over it. The laws you are referring to are under the state governments. States have the right to make laws, so we do not interfere. Our role is to provide the grants recommended by the Finance Commission. We send the money to the states in a 90:10 ratio based on population and geographical conditions. States have to transfer it to panchayats within 10 days, otherwise the second instalment is not released. We also work on capacity building, including training women representatives, with trainers from institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad. The 16th Finance Commission has recommended that 20 per cent of the grant be performance-based. Panchayats will have to develop their own sources of revenue.

If they depend only on grants, they will not be sustainable.

Swati Mishra: Your ministry promotes milk and egg production, while malnutrition remains a major problem. At the same time, some political leaders oppose the sale of eggs and meat on religious grounds.

You are combining the responsibilities of several ministries. My ministry looks at production. It does not deal with malnutrition or mid-day meals.

Damini Nath: What is your view on the proposed delimitation exercise, particularly from Bihar’s perspective?

We will see when we come to it. Bihar has always supported women’s empowerment. It was the first state to give 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj in 2006 and in local bodies in 2007. Today, lakhs of women are in mainstream politics. In the last panchayat election, despite 50 per cent reservation, 53 per cent of those elected were women.

Harikishan Sharma: What is the government doing about stray animals, including cows and dogs?

Stray animals are a state subject. We are using artificial insemination and sex-sorted semen, through which around 90 per cent female calves are born. Most animals abandoned on roads are male because oxen are no longer needed for farming. Tractors have replaced them. With more female calves, livestock owners will have more milk and income, giving them an incentive to rear the animals rather than abandon them. But the issue of stray animals remains a state subject.